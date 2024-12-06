Left Menu

Manipur tribal students stage protest demanding release of ST scholarships

Few students complained of breathing difficulties, but no serious injuries have been reported, police added.Later, G Panmei, a student representative, told reporters, Our ST scholarships for 2023-24 have not been released yet.

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 06-12-2024 17:29 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 17:22 IST
Manipur tribal students stage protest demanding release of ST scholarships
protest blockade Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

At least 200 tribal students of different colleges in Manipur staged a protest near the Raj Bhavan here demanding immediate release of Scheduled Tribe scholarship for 2023-24, police said.

Holding placards and raising slogans, the students, under the aegis of All College Tribal Students Union (ACTSU), gathered in front of GP Women's College near Raj Bhavan to make their demand. They were, however, prevented from taking out a rally by security forces deployed at the location, leading to a brief confrontation.

Police fired a few teargas shells to disperse the agitating students. ''Few students complained of breathing difficulties, but no serious injuries have been reported,'' police added.

Later, G Panmei, a student representative, told reporters, ''Our ST scholarships for 2023-24 have not been released yet. We will meet officials of the tribal affairs department later to discuss the situation, and further course of action will be decided after that.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects, reports AP.

Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinian...

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controversy

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controv...

 Global
3
Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

 Global
4
Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024