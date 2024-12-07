Left Menu

Govt committed to providing school education to every section of society: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said his government has taken another big decision to make school education as accessible as possible with the Cabinet approving the opening of 85 new Kendriya Vidyalayas.He asserted that while the step will benefit a large number of students, many new employment opportunities will also be created.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said his government has taken another big decision to make school education as accessible as possible with the Cabinet approving the opening of 85 new Kendriya Vidyalayas.

He asserted that while the step will benefit a large number of students, many new employment opportunities will also be created. ''Our government has taken another big decision to make school education as accessible as possible. Under this, 85 new Kendriya Vidyalayas will be opened across the country. While this step will benefit a large number of students, many new employment opportunities will also be created,'' Modi said in a post in Hindi on X. The prime minister said the government is committed to providing school education to every section of the society in accordance with the National Education Policy. ''As part of that, our government has approved 28 new Navodaya Vidyalayas across the country. This will expand residential and quality school education to a larger extent,'' Modi said in another post in Hindi. The prime minister also said his government is determined to improve connectivity across the country. ''In this direction, our government has approved the Rithala-Kundli corridor under the fourth phase of Delhi Metro in the National Capital Region. This will make commuting between Delhi and Haryana easier,'' Modi said. The Union Cabinet approved on Friday the opening of 85 new KVs and 28 new NVs. It also gave its nod to expanding one KV. The opening of these new KVs will provide an opportunity for over 82,000 students to receive affordable and high-quality education across the country. The total estimated requirement of funds for the establishment of the 85 new KVs and the expansion of one existing KVs is Rs 5,872.08 crore spread over a period of eight years from 2025-26. As of date, there are 1,256 functional Kendriya Vidyalayas, including three abroad -- Moscow, Kathmandu and Tehran -- and 13.56 lakh students are studying in these schools, an official statement said. The Union Cabinet also approved on Friday the 26.463-km Rithala-Kundli corridor of the Delhi Metro's Phase-IV project that will further enhance connectivity between the national capital and neighbouring Haryana. The entire stretch will comprise 21 stations, all of them elevated. The decisions were taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Modi.

