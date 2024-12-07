Empowering Dreams: The Art of Living's Transformative Skill Training

The Art of Living Social Projects, envisioned by the spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, is paving the way for the future by merging aspirations with essential skills through its training centers. With a keen belief in youth as the nation's backbone, these centers act as transformative learning hubs.

A captivating example of this mission is the story of Kamesh Maurya from Uttar Pradesh. At just 19, his enrollment in the Mobile Repair Training Program changed his life. Under the guidance of mentors, he mastered technical skills and opened his own shop, showcasing the ripple effect of empowerment.

The Art of Living Social Projects addresses employment challenges by collaborating with key stakeholders to enhance livelihoods. Through skill development, they have reached over 420,000 young individuals, building resilience and potential within and beyond local communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)