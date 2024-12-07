Left Menu

Empowering Dreams: The Art of Living's Transformative Skill Training

The Art of Living Social Projects, led by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, is revolutionizing skill development in India. By offering training centers, they empower youth with skills for economic independence. Kamesh Maurya's journey from trainee to mobile repair entrepreneur illustrates the initiative's life-changing impact for rural communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 07-12-2024 16:02 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 16:02 IST
Empowering Dreams: The Art of Living's Transformative Skill Training
  • Country:
  • India

The Art of Living Social Projects, envisioned by the spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, is paving the way for the future by merging aspirations with essential skills through its training centers. With a keen belief in youth as the nation's backbone, these centers act as transformative learning hubs.

A captivating example of this mission is the story of Kamesh Maurya from Uttar Pradesh. At just 19, his enrollment in the Mobile Repair Training Program changed his life. Under the guidance of mentors, he mastered technical skills and opened his own shop, showcasing the ripple effect of empowerment.

The Art of Living Social Projects addresses employment challenges by collaborating with key stakeholders to enhance livelihoods. Through skill development, they have reached over 420,000 young individuals, building resilience and potential within and beyond local communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024