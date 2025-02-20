Empowering Rural Women: Transformative Initiatives to Boost Economic Independence

The American India Foundation, in collaboration with the Indian Railway Finance Corporation and the National Backward Classes Finance and Development Corporation, has successfully concluded a pioneering initiative aimed at empowering rural women in Nuh, Haryana, and Haridwar, Uttarakhand. This project has provided 500 women with industrial sewing machine skills, fostering self-employment and entrepreneurship.

Through a strategic partnership with MeraBills, a fintech platform, these women have been integrated into the formal financial system, enabling them to manage transactions and expand their businesses. Despite India's economic growth, women's participation in the workforce has declined. Programs like this are crucial as studies suggest gender parity in labor could boost India's GDP by 43%.

Shri Rajan Sehgal, Managing Director of NBCFDC, highlighted the project's impact, stating that it is redefining the future for rural women in India by combining market-linked training with financial inclusion. The initiative is already yielding results, with the women securing orders worth INR 25 lakh, fostering confidence and entrepreneurial spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)