Andre Agassi Champions Sports as a Key Education Component at TiE Summit

Tennis legend Andre Agassi emphasized the integration of sports into education during the TiE Global Summit 2024 in Bengaluru on Tuesday. He argued that sports teach children essential problem-solving skills, which contribute to personal growth and resilience.

Agassi has actively invested in education, particularly for disadvantaged youth, having helped build 130 schools in the United States. He discussed the critical role that technology can play in optimizing personalized learning and revealed his involvement with Indian EdTech firm Square Panda.

Agassi's goal is to foster generational change through improved literacy and English language skills in India. The TiE Global Summit 2024, held with strategic partnerships and governmental support, continues until December 12, highlighting entrepreneurial mindsets and future tech in education.

(With inputs from agencies.)