Left Menu

Andre Agassi Champions Sports as a Key Education Component at TiE Summit

Andre Agassi advocates for integrating sports into education at the TiE Global Summit 2024. He highlights sports' role in teaching problem-solving and resilience. Agassi is investing in education and believes technology can bridge gaps in personalized learning. He aims to advance English literacy in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-12-2024 21:33 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 21:33 IST
Andre Agassi Champions Sports as a Key Education Component at TiE Summit
Andre Agassi

Tennis legend Andre Agassi emphasized the integration of sports into education during the TiE Global Summit 2024 in Bengaluru on Tuesday. He argued that sports teach children essential problem-solving skills, which contribute to personal growth and resilience.

Agassi has actively invested in education, particularly for disadvantaged youth, having helped build 130 schools in the United States. He discussed the critical role that technology can play in optimizing personalized learning and revealed his involvement with Indian EdTech firm Square Panda.

Agassi's goal is to foster generational change through improved literacy and English language skills in India. The TiE Global Summit 2024, held with strategic partnerships and governmental support, continues until December 12, highlighting entrepreneurial mindsets and future tech in education.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024