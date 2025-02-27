Om Birla Calls on Students to Lead in Research, Innovation, and Global Problem-Solving

Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla, while addressing the 26th Convocation of Bharati Vidyapeeth in Pune on February 27, 2025, urged the youth to dedicate themselves to the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat by creating employment opportunities and fostering innovation. Stressing that New India is brimming with potential across diverse fields, he called upon students to be pioneers in research and technological advancements, contributing to India's transformation into a developed nation by 2047.

Shri Birla highlighted the global impact of Indian youth, noting that their knowledge, skills, and capabilities have significantly contributed to the prosperity of even the most developed nations. He emphasized that instead of seeking opportunities abroad, young Indians should harness their talents to propel India towards self-reliance and economic leadership.

Observing that the youth have the potential to provide solutions to global challenges, he stated, "India, powered by the wisdom and innovation of its young minds, will emerge as a global leader in addressing contemporary issues." He encouraged students to dream big, work relentlessly, and actively contribute to the nation’s progress. Education, he asserted, should be meaningful only when it uplifts the marginalized and improves the lives of the underprivileged.

Reflecting on India’s democratic journey over the past 75 years, Shri Birla underscored that India has set a global example of a successful democracy. He noted that the world now looks toward India for guidance in upholding democratic values and governance.

Praising Maharashtra’s rich legacy of social and spiritual revolutions, Shri Birla paid tribute to historical figures such as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Jyotiba Phule, and Savitribai Phule, recognizing their role in shaping the nation’s progress and inspiring generations to come.

During the convocation ceremony, Shri Birla conferred degrees and awards upon the successful students of Bharati Vidyapeeth, commending their academic achievements and encouraging them to play an active role in shaping India’s future.