Delhi Schools to Enforce Strict Tobacco-Free Guidelines

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has issued a directive for the strict enforcement of tobacco-free guidelines in the city's schools and colleges. Following the latest review meeting of the State-Level Committee Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD), Saxena instructed the chief secretary to ensure compliance with the measures.

In response to concerns raised by the Special Commissioner of Police (Anti-Narcotics Task Force), Saxena highlighted the urgency of tackling drug abuse in educational institutions. He noted the lack of adequate counselling and support services for students and their families.

The directive entails appointing nodal officers in every educational institution to oversee the enforcement of guidelines, which include displaying signs, establishing tobacco-free zones, and organizing awareness programs. This initiative aligns with the National Health Mission's efforts to create a safer learning environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)