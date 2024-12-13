IIT-Mandi Professor Removed Over Harassment Claims
A professor at IIT-Mandi was removed from his position following allegations of sexual harassment against two female PhD researchers. The action was based on the findings of an Internal Complaint Committee. The decision, made by the IIT Board, is being contested by the accused professor.
- India
An IIT-Mandi professor has been dismissed from his post following allegations of sexual harassment by two female PhD researchers, as confirmed by the institute on Friday.
The professor faced compulsory retirement after an Internal Complaint Committee's investigation report, according to Registrar Sambhav Pandey.
The IIT Board made the decisive move, which the accused professor is currently challenging.
(With inputs from agencies.)
