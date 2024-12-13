Left Menu

Taliban's Closure of Nursing Schools Sparks Fears for Women's Health

The Taliban's sudden closure of nursing and midwifery schools in Afghanistan has sparked protests from students. The decision leaves thousands of women without education and poses severe threats to women's healthcare in a nation with high maternal and infant mortality rates. The closures also mean fewer job opportunities for women.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 22:32 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 22:32 IST
Taliban's Closure of Nursing Schools Sparks Fears for Women's Health
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Taliban's abrupt shutdown of nursing and midwifery schools in Afghanistan has ignited protests, with students expressing deep concern over the potential deterioration of women's healthcare services. This development has left numerous aspiring nurses in shock and dismay.

These closures strike a significant blow against women's rights, as nursing was one of the limited educational avenues available to Afghan women under Taliban rule. Furthermore, the shuttering of these institutions poses threats to a country's healthcare system already grappling with a shortage of medical workers.

Students were on the verge of final exams when the closures were enforced by the Taliban's morality police, citing inadequate hijab adherence as a reason. Aid organizations have criticized the action, stressing the importance of female healthcare workers in regions where male doctors cannot treat women.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024