Taliban's Closure of Nursing Schools Sparks Fears for Women's Health

The Taliban's abrupt shutdown of nursing and midwifery schools in Afghanistan has ignited protests, with students expressing deep concern over the potential deterioration of women's healthcare services. This development has left numerous aspiring nurses in shock and dismay.

These closures strike a significant blow against women's rights, as nursing was one of the limited educational avenues available to Afghan women under Taliban rule. Furthermore, the shuttering of these institutions poses threats to a country's healthcare system already grappling with a shortage of medical workers.

Students were on the verge of final exams when the closures were enforced by the Taliban's morality police, citing inadequate hijab adherence as a reason. Aid organizations have criticized the action, stressing the importance of female healthcare workers in regions where male doctors cannot treat women.

(With inputs from agencies.)