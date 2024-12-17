Left Menu

The Rising Demand for Work-Linked Degrees: A Call for Educational Reform

Despite high demand, only 2% of higher education institutions offer work-linked degrees. Over 85% of students endorse these programs, highlighting benefits like improved job prospects and financial independence. The need for flexible and skill-oriented education is evident to align with current student aspirations and the National Education Policy.

  • Country:
  • India

In a striking revelation, a survey conducted by TeamLease EdTech shows that only 2% of higher education institutions currently offer work-linked degrees despite a high demand from students across the nation.

The survey underscores a profound student endorsement for these programs as 85% of students support work-linked degrees, viewing them as essential for future careers.

Findings reveal that students prioritize work experience and financial independence, necessitating a shift in academic offerings to meet these evolving aspirations. Education institutions are urged to adapt more flexible and relevant curriculums in line with the National Education Policy 2020.

