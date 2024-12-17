The Rising Demand for Work-Linked Degrees: A Call for Educational Reform

In a striking revelation, a survey conducted by TeamLease EdTech shows that only 2% of higher education institutions currently offer work-linked degrees despite a high demand from students across the nation.

The survey underscores a profound student endorsement for these programs as 85% of students support work-linked degrees, viewing them as essential for future careers.

Findings reveal that students prioritize work experience and financial independence, necessitating a shift in academic offerings to meet these evolving aspirations. Education institutions are urged to adapt more flexible and relevant curriculums in line with the National Education Policy 2020.

(With inputs from agencies.)