Language Barrier Hinders Job Prospects for Indigenous Nagas

Nagaland's lack of a recognized common language is impacting job opportunities for locals. Despite having 17 tribal dialects, the absence of a shared language has disadvantaged indigenous candidates, particularly in securing positions in the Indian Postal Service. Legislators stress the need for language recognition to enhance employment prospects.

On Tuesday, Nagaland legislators voiced their concerns in the assembly over the lack of a recognized common language in the state, despite having 17 tribal dialects. This language barrier is affecting the job prospects of local residents, particularly in filling positions like the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) posts in the Indian Postal Service.

During the Zero Hour discussion, NPP MLA Dr. Tseilhoutuo Rhutso emphasized the urgency for a common tribal language to ensure fair employment opportunities for Nagas. Currently, English and Hindi are the only official languages, putting Nagaland's indigenous youths at a disadvantage compared to candidates from other parts of India.

Supporting Rhutso, MLA Achumbemo Kikon pointed out the challenges posed by the state's education system, which often results in lower marks for local students. Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio called for a formal resolution to address the issue, suggesting adopting Arunachal Pradesh's model to recognize tribal languages and enhance local recruitment.

