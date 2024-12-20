Shocking Attack in Zagreb School: Knifeman Strikes Fear

A shocking incident unfolded in a Zagreb primary school as a knife-wielding assailant attacked a teacher and several pupils, as reported by the state news agency Hina.

The assault left several injured, prompting immediate medical attention and hospitalisation for some students, according to Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic.

Authorities are currently probing the motive behind this horrific event that has left the community in disbelief and mourning.

(With inputs from agencies.)