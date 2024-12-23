Left Menu

End of No-Detention Era: Impact on Schooling Dynamics

The Centre has eliminated the 'no-detention policy' for classes 5 and 8, allowing schools to hold back students who don't meet promotion criteria. The policy change, part of the 2019 RTE amendment, affects over 3,000 centrally governed schools and has seen various states adopting or declining similar measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2024 18:29 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 18:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Government has officially eliminated the 'no-detention policy' for students in classes 5 and 8, allowing schools to detain students who do not pass end-of-year examinations, according to an official announcement.

The change follows the 2019 amendment to the Right to Education Act, with 18 states and Union Territories already opting out of the policy, which previously guaranteed automatic promotion.

As per the gazette notification, students who fail may receive additional instruction and a chance for re-examination. If a student still fails, they may be held back, with tailored guidance from teachers to address learning gaps. This policy affects over 3,000 government-run schools.

(With inputs from agencies.)

