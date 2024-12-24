Abode of learning: Vajpayee's ancestral home serves as free computer education centre for students

Former prime minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee's ancestral house in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior has become an abode of learning, where free computer education is being imparted to local children since the last few years and also has a library in his memory. The Government Gorkhi Higher Secondary School, where the veteran leader studied, is also producing promising students with a poetic bent of mind like him.

Remembering Vajpayee on the eve of his birth centenary, Rajbala Mathur, principal of the Gorkhi school, said, ''Late PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee was a brilliant student and a good writer since childhood. The magic of his words was evident from his school days and this was told by the teachers in the school.'' The school is now completely transformed and has become 'Smart' with students being taught on digital boards instead of blackboards. But even today, Vajpayee's memories related to the school can be witnessed, the principal said.

''I am fortunate to be working in the school where the Bharat Ratna and the country's former prime minister studied. There are many students in the school like him who are very bright and energetic; who express themselves in a poetic way to describe current situations as well as things that are beautiful,'' she said.

It would not be wrong to say that somewhere or the other his presence can be felt among the school students, she said, adding that his birth anniversary is also celebrated here every year.

Similarly, Vajpayee's ancestral home located in the Kamal Singh Ka Baag area, holds his memories and is realising his dream.

Even today, free computer education is being imparted to students in memory of the former prime minister's father. People from far off places come to witness it, teacher Jyoti Pande said.

''The house also has a library and runs a computer institute for students. It has a reading room where people get to know the latest news of the country and the world. Many years have passed, but even today a glimpse of Vajpayee's personality can be seen in his house which narrates many stories related to his life. His life was an example of simple living and high thinking,'' she said.

Owner of Bahadura Sweets, Vikas Sharma, said, ''Vajpayee was known for having a taste for delicacies. He was fond of Bahadura's laddoo and Chachi's mangode (fritters). Whenever people went to Delhi from Gwalior, they never forgot to take these two delicacies with them for him.'' Vajpayee, a Bharat Ratna recipient, was born in Gwalior on December 25, 1924. The three-time prime minister died in August 2018.

