Breaking Barriers: K N Renuka Pujar's Historic Appointment

K N Renuka Pujar has made history by becoming the first transgender individual to be appointed as a guest lecturer at Vijayanagara Sri Krishnadevaraya University in Karnataka.

Having completed her post-graduation in Kannada at the university, Pujar began her role as a guest lecturer earlier this month, marking a significant achievement in her journey. She struggled but was supported by her family and the university faculty.

Pujar hopes to inspire more transgender individuals to pursue education and reach prominent roles in society, as her appointment highlights the potential for increased acceptance and progress within academic and social spheres.

(With inputs from agencies.)