Left Menu

Breaking Barriers: K N Renuka Pujar's Historic Appointment

K N Renuka Pujar, appointed at Vijayanagara Sri Krishnadevaraya University, is likely the first transgender guest lecturer at a Karnataka university. Her appointment marks a significant milestone for the transgender community, demonstrating the potential for progress and acceptance within academia and society, despite challenges faced along the way.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballari | Updated: 28-12-2024 15:57 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 15:45 IST
Breaking Barriers: K N Renuka Pujar's Historic Appointment
University of Southampton Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

K N Renuka Pujar has made history by becoming the first transgender individual to be appointed as a guest lecturer at Vijayanagara Sri Krishnadevaraya University in Karnataka.

Having completed her post-graduation in Kannada at the university, Pujar began her role as a guest lecturer earlier this month, marking a significant achievement in her journey. She struggled but was supported by her family and the university faculty.

Pujar hopes to inspire more transgender individuals to pursue education and reach prominent roles in society, as her appointment highlights the potential for increased acceptance and progress within academic and social spheres.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

 Global
2
Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

 India
3
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
4
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024