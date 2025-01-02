Bridging the Education Gap: A New Era in Tripura Schools

Tripura's Chief Minister Manik Saha has committed to addressing the significant teacher-student ratio disparity in the state, aiming to elevate educational quality in schools. Speaking in Gomati district, Saha underscored the ongoing efforts to effectively implement the National Education Policy-2020.

Highlighting gaps in teaching staff, Saha noted the absence of headmasters in many schools and has actively engaged with education and finance department secretaries to resolve these issues. He stressed governmental reforms, including adopting the NCERT syllabus, to better prepare students for national examinations.

Saha celebrated the region's educational advancements, citing the growth of universities, both private and public, and distribution of bicycles to female students as part of a larger strategy to enhance accessibility and quality in education across Tripura.

