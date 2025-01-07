Elevating Language: 'Hands on English Writing' Workshop Empowers Students

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education conducted an impactful workshop titled 'Hands on English Writing' in Kolkata, aiming to enhance English writing skills among students.

A total of 300 students from 60 state-run and state-aided higher secondary schools participated, highlighting the council's commitment to educational advancement.

Council president Chiranjib Bhattacharya emphasized the importance of mastering English for examinations and social media, while workshop instructor Sandip Banerjee aimed to boost students' confidence in English communication. Plans are underway to expand the project's reach in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)