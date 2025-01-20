Rajasthan School Scandal: Suspension and Inquiry Follow Leaked Videos

In a recent scandal, a police team visited a government school in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh to investigate leaked videos involving a school headmaster and a female teacher. The news has stirred significant controversy in the region.

Officials reported that both educators were suspended on Saturday after the videos surfaced on social media. District Education Officer Rajendra Sharma confirmed the receipt of the incriminating email and promptly initiated an investigation.

A committee, led by the joint director of the education department, visited the school on Monday to conduct the inquiry. The videos, reportedly recorded by a hidden camera, have raised concerns about privacy violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)