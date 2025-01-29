Classroom 'Wedding' Sparks Controversy at West Bengal University
A senior female professor at a West Bengal university is facing an inquiry after videos of her performing a 'wedding' with a student went viral. The professor claimed it was a psycho-drama part of her class, but outrage led to a three-member panel investigation.
In a startling incident at a state-run university in West Bengal, a senior female professor sparked outrage by 'marrying' a student in the classroom.
The viral videos prompted the university to order an inquiry, while the professor defended it as a class demonstration.
The inquiry will determine the nature of the act and its repercussions.
