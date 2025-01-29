Left Menu

Classroom 'Wedding' Sparks Controversy at West Bengal University

A senior female professor at a West Bengal university is facing an inquiry after videos of her performing a 'wedding' with a student went viral. The professor claimed it was a psycho-drama part of her class, but outrage led to a three-member panel investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 29-01-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 17:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a startling incident at a state-run university in West Bengal, a senior female professor sparked outrage by 'marrying' a student in the classroom.

The viral videos prompted the university to order an inquiry, while the professor defended it as a class demonstration.

The inquiry will determine the nature of the act and its repercussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

