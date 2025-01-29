Transforming Futures: My Chhota School Launches BPL Shift Program
My Chhota School launches the BPL Shift program to extend quality early childhood education to underprivileged families. The event emphasized community engagement, support through humanitarian aid, and interactive activities fostering inclusivity. With affordable fees and nutritious meals, the initiative aims to ensure education access for all children.
New Delhi [India], January 29: My Chhota School, India's largest preschool chain with over 2,000 branches nationwide, has launched the BPL Shift program. This transformative initiative aims to provide quality education to children from Below Poverty Line (BPL) families. Inaugurated on January 26, 2025, the event was marked by community engagement and humanitarian aid, focusing on making early childhood education accessible to everyone.
At the event, over 100 children received essential gifts to motivate them in their educational journey, while more than 100 parents were welcomed with tea and snacks. The program emphasized the role of early education in securing a brighter future for children aged 2–6 years. Engaging activities, including a lucky draw for parents and happiness classes for children, added a lively element to the occasion, fostering a sense of community.
The BPL Shift program, part of My Chhota School's commitment to inclusion, secured 20 new admissions, offering affordable fees and student kits. With media presence and extensive coverage, the initiative received attention from various platforms, emphasizing its mission to make quality education accessible to underprivileged children.
