Egg Exclusion Sparks Outcry Over Child Nutrition

The Maharashtra government's decision to exclude eggs from midday meals due to budget constraints sparked protests led by the NCP (SP). The move affects 24 lakh students in government schools, primarily from low-income families. The government is accused of neglecting child nutrition and succumbing to societal pressure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 31-01-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 18:18 IST
In a controversial move, the Maharashtra government has decided to drop eggs from the midday meals provided to school children, citing insufficient budgetary resources. The decision has sparked significant backlash, particularly from the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP), which views it as detrimental to child nutrition.

Led by MLA Jitendra Awhad, the NCP (SP) staged a protest and submitted eggs alongside a memorandum to Thane Collector Ashok Shingare. This protest highlights the party's concern for the 24 lakh students affected, who primarily come from economically vulnerable backgrounds.

The provision of eggs, intended to address nutritional gaps, was introduced in November 2024 but has since been discontinued allegedly due to a lack of 50 crore rupees. Critics, including Awhad, accuse the government of prioritizing political interests over child welfare.

