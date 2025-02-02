Child Budget 2025-26: Concerns Over Declining Share and Utilisation

The Union Budget 2025-26 allocates Rs 1,16,132.5 crore for children's welfare, a 5.65% increase from the previous year's Rs 1,09,920.95 crore. However, child rights organizations express concern over the consistent decline in budget share, reduced allocations for essential programs, and underutilisation of funds in key areas such as education, health, and child protection.

Despite an increase, the children's budget share in the overall Union Budget remains at a mere 2.29%, continuing a downward trajectory from 4.76% in 2012-13. Analyses by Child Rights and You (CRY) and HAQ Centre for Child Rights reveal a drop in the budget for children as a percentage of GDP from 0.34% in 2024-25 to 0.33% this year.

While the education sector saw an allocation rise to Rs 89,420.84 crore, the HAQ report highlights uneven fund utilisation, with Rs 15,843 crore remaining unspent in 2023-24. The report also notes reduced budgets for several scholarship schemes and raises concerns about the government's commitment to eradicating child labor and improving child protection amid inflationary pressures.

