Two stabbed to death over delay in food order at Ghaziabad eatery

The argument soon escalated into a violent clash, with both sides attacking each other with sharp-edged weapons. During the investigation, police identified several people involved in the attack. All the accused involved in the killing will be nabbed soon, the officer said.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 31-01-2026 09:51 IST | Created: 31-01-2026 09:51 IST
Two men were stabbed to death and another critically injured following a dispute over a delay in serving food at an eatery in Ghaziabad. Four suspects have been detained for questioning, they said. According to police, two groups of customers, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, entered into a heated argument over the delay late Friday night. The argument soon escalated into a violent clash, with both sides attacking each other with sharp-edged weapons. Locals present at the eatery informed the police, who rushed to the spot and shifted the three injured youths to a nearby hospital. Doctors declared two of them dead on arrival. Shreepal (25) and Satyam (26), natives of Bahraich district, who lived in a rented house in Nehru Vihar Colony of Khoda, died in the incident, DCP Nimish Patil said. The third person could not be identified due to the severity of injuries and his inebriated condition, he added. During the investigation, police identified several people involved in the attack. ''All the accused involved in the killing will be nabbed soon,'' the officer said.

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

