Education or Image? Modi Critiques AAP's Exam Policies in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has voiced strong criticism against Delhi's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the context of educational practices, claiming the state's administration prioritizes its public image over student opportunities.

Modi alleged that Delhi's promotion policies skew towards students guaranteed to pass board exams, potentially denying many the chance to advance to Class 10. This emphasis on preserving the government's image could compromise students' educational prospects, argued BJP representatives, who accused the AAP of placing propaganda over genuine educational advancement.

The allegations come at a politically charged time, with AAP, BJP, and Congress vying for supremacy in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. The outcome of this electoral battle will be determined on February 8, after the February 5 elections.

