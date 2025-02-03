Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: La Trobe University Deepens Indian Partnerships

La Trobe University Vice-Chancellor, Professor Theo Farrell, visited India to strengthen ties with local educational and research institutions. Celebrating a 30-year partnership with Lady Shri Ram College for Women, he engaged in strategic discussions and initiatives to advance educational collaborations, especially in bio-innovation and technology between Australia and India.

Strengthening Ties: La Trobe University Deepens Indian Partnerships
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to fortify academic collaborations, La Trobe University's Vice-Chancellor, Professor Theo Farrell, embarked on a week-long visit to India. During his stay, Professor Farrell participated in various high-profile events, including leading discussions at the QS India Summit 2025, aimed at enhancing educational resilience.

This visit also marked the 30th anniversary of the partnership between La Trobe University and Lady Shri Ram College for Women in Delhi. The partnership, which has been pivotal in student exchanges and research collaboration, continues to flourish, supported by renewed bilateral agreements.

Professor Farrell expressed enthusiasm for future collaborative ventures, particularly in bio-innovation and sustainable agriculture, highlighting the university's commitment to fostering educational excellence and transformative change in both Australia and India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

