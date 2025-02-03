Strengthening Ties: La Trobe University Deepens Indian Partnerships

In a move to fortify academic collaborations, La Trobe University's Vice-Chancellor, Professor Theo Farrell, embarked on a week-long visit to India. During his stay, Professor Farrell participated in various high-profile events, including leading discussions at the QS India Summit 2025, aimed at enhancing educational resilience.

This visit also marked the 30th anniversary of the partnership between La Trobe University and Lady Shri Ram College for Women in Delhi. The partnership, which has been pivotal in student exchanges and research collaboration, continues to flourish, supported by renewed bilateral agreements.

Professor Farrell expressed enthusiasm for future collaborative ventures, particularly in bio-innovation and sustainable agriculture, highlighting the university's commitment to fostering educational excellence and transformative change in both Australia and India.

