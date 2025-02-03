Left Menu

Indian Professionals Leading AI Adoption for Career Success

A significant 94% of Indian professionals see AI skills as crucial for career growth, outpacing global counterparts. The Global Workplace Skills Study by Emeritus shows India's leadership in AI workplace integration, with 96% using AI tools. Machine learning emerges as a top sought-after skill.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 16:50 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Credit: ChatGPT
  • Country:
  • India

According to the 2025 Global Workplace Skills Study by Emeritus, an overwhelming 94% of Indian professionals believe that mastering AI skills will accelerate their career growth. This marks a substantial lead over many global counterparts.

The study highlights the transformative integration of AI in Indian workplaces, which is encouraging professionals to acquire these skills for the future. The survey, involving over 6,000 participants from 18 countries, notes that Indian professionals are at the forefront of AI adoption worldwide.

An impressive 96% of Indian professionals utilize AI and generative AI tools at work, compared to 81% in the US and 84% in the UK. As a result, 95% of Indian workers report enhanced productivity due to AI, surpassing the global average. Machine learning is among the top sought-after skills, with Indian professionals doubly focused on it compared to their global peers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

