Racial Bias Lawsuit Challenges University of California Admissions

A lawsuit has been filed by a student group against the University of California, accusing the institution of racial discrimination in its admissions process. The group, Students Against Racial Discrimination, claims that Black and Hispanic applicants are given preferential treatment over Asian-American and white students.

The legal action alleges that this practice breaches the equal protection clause of the U.S. Constitution's 14th Amendment and Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. The lawsuit also cites Proposition 209, a measure passed by California voters in 1996, which prohibits the consideration of race in public education, employment, and contracting.

The University of California has refuted the allegations, stating that race and ethnicity data is collected solely for statistical purposes and not for making admissions decisions. This case follows the U.S. Supreme Court's recent decision against affirmative action policies in higher education.

(With inputs from agencies.)