Govt Boosts Māori Student Success with High-Quality Literacy and Numeracy Resources

The New Zealand Government is taking a major step toward improving educational outcomes for Māori students by providing kura and schools with high-quality structured literacy and numeracy resources in te reo Māori. This initiative ensures that students learning through te reo Māori receive structured, science-backed instruction tailored specifically for them.

Education Minister Erica Stanford emphasizes the Government’s dedication to Māori student achievement.

“My aspiration is for all tamariki Māori to flourish and be successful in their learning. This is the first time children learning through te reo Māori are being taught using structured approaches designed specifically for them. We’re ensuring tamariki and their teachers have access to the tools they need to succeed, and learning isn’t left to chance,” says Minister Stanford.

Nationwide Rollout of Structured Learning Resources

Starting from Term 1, all 310 kura and schools from Years 0 to 8 using Te Marautanga o Aotearoa will receive Rangaranga Reo ā-Tā (structured literacy) kits and Poutama Pāngarau (numeracy) workbooks and resources. These resources, based on the latest science of learning, are expected to benefit approximately 27,000 students nationwide.

What the Resources Offer

Each learning pack includes a book for each phase of learning, offering yearly guidance, lesson plans, and activities. To ensure accessibility and flexibility, digital versions of the materials will also be available online, supporting both schools and parents in their efforts to enhance student learning.

Professional Development for Teachers

Recognizing the importance of educator preparedness, professional learning and development (PLD) support will continue throughout 2025. This ensures teachers have the knowledge and confidence to deliver structured literacy and numeracy instruction effectively, strengthening their ability to support students.

Assessing Student Progress with Hihira Weteoro

Schools will also have access to Hihira Weteoro, a purpose-built phonics assessment tool designed to track a child’s reading and oral language development in te reo Māori. The assessments will take place at 20, 40, and 55 weeks of schooling, allowing educators to identify students needing additional support early and intervene effectively.

Building a Stronger Future for Māori Learners

Minister Stanford assures parents that this initiative lays the groundwork for long-term success:

“Parents can have confidence that this Government is putting the foundations in place so their children can strive to do their best at school. I am committed to lifting achievement for Māori learners and closing the equity gap that has persisted for too long. We will ensure every child gets the very best start so they can grow the New Zealand of the future.”

This initiative is a significant step towards ensuring that Māori students receive the structured and high-quality education they deserve, equipping them with the skills and knowledge to succeed in their learning journeys and beyond.