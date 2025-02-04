Tragedy at Swedish Adult Education Centre: Orebro Shooting Shocks Community

In a shocking incident in Orebro, Sweden, police have reported a shooting at an adult education center that left five people injured. The immediate condition of the victims remains uncertain.

Reports suggest that the perpetrator committed suicide, although the police have yet to confirm this detail. A news conference has been announced for 1430 GMT to address the situation.

The incident took place at Campus Risbergska on Orebro's outskirts, a school catering to adults over 20. Amid reports of multiple gunshots and a large police presence, students sheltered in nearby buildings while other parts of the school were evacuated.

(With inputs from agencies.)