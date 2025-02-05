Left Menu

Six-State Conclave Demands Withdrawal of Controversial UGC Draft Regulations

Higher Education Ministers from six non-BJP states demanded the withdrawal of UGC draft regulations, citing 'flaws.' During a conclave in Bengaluru, they called for a collaborative approach in regulation framing. The draft's appointment criteria and educational pathway flexibility were criticized. States seek greater involvement in Vice-Chancellor appointments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-02-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 22:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold move, Higher Education Ministers from six non-BJP governed states have collectively called for the immediate withdrawal of the contentious UGC draft regulations, criticizing several perceived 'flaws.' Convened in Bengaluru, the conclave urged a collaborative approach involving all states in formulating these crucial educational guidelines.

The discussions brought to light concerns over the proposed qualifications for Vice-Chancellor appointments and the draft's flexible educational pathways, which were deemed disrespectful to traditional educational values. Tamil Nadu's Education Minister emphasized the need for state involvement, particularly in appointing academic leadership.

Echoing these concerns, Karnataka's Higher Education Minister argued that recent attempts to incorporate the National Education Policy could undermine state autonomy. The conclave adopted 15 resolutions, all urging a reconsideration of the draft before further advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

