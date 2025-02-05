Six-State Conclave Demands Withdrawal of Controversial UGC Draft Regulations

In a bold move, Higher Education Ministers from six non-BJP governed states have collectively called for the immediate withdrawal of the contentious UGC draft regulations, criticizing several perceived 'flaws.' Convened in Bengaluru, the conclave urged a collaborative approach involving all states in formulating these crucial educational guidelines.

The discussions brought to light concerns over the proposed qualifications for Vice-Chancellor appointments and the draft's flexible educational pathways, which were deemed disrespectful to traditional educational values. Tamil Nadu's Education Minister emphasized the need for state involvement, particularly in appointing academic leadership.

Echoing these concerns, Karnataka's Higher Education Minister argued that recent attempts to incorporate the National Education Policy could undermine state autonomy. The conclave adopted 15 resolutions, all urging a reconsideration of the draft before further advancement.

