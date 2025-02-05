Left Menu

Tragedy in Örebro: Unveiling Sweden's Deadliest Shooting

The deadliest mass shooting in Sweden's history was linked to Rickard Andersson, a 35-year-old unemployed local. The attacker killed at least 11 people at an Örebro adult education center before dying at the scene. Known as a recluse, Andersson had no criminal background or ideological motives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 23:06 IST
Tragedy in Örebro: Unveiling Sweden's Deadliest Shooting

In what is now the most lethal mass shooting in Sweden's history, a 35-year-old identified as Rickard Andersson took the lives of at least 11 individuals at an adult education centre in Örebro, authorities disclosed. Andersson, a local resident who had been unemployed for a decade, carried out the attack before apparently shooting himself.

Andersson had no prior criminal record or police recognition, and no connection to any gangs, according to the latest police updates. The attack unfolded as a lone act, with no ideological motivation uncovered thus far. Sources reported that the attacker's firearm was concealed in a guitar-shaped box before he changed attire in the school's bathroom.

The suspect had a hunting license, in line with many Swedes who own guns primarily for hunting. Aftonbladet described him as a recluse, someone who had not completed his high school education and had scant interaction with family in recent years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025