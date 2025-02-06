Debating the Enforcement of Transgender Sports Bans

President Donald Trump's executive order to prevent transgender women and girls from participating in female sports provides minimal guidelines for enforcement, primarily suggesting the examination of 'best practices' from states with similar laws. However, these laws have proven largely ineffective or impractical.

Enforcement options under consideration include relying on birth certificates, which can be amended, or resorting to body inspections of children—methods that are deemed intrusive and objectionable. Chris Mosier, a transgender athlete, criticized such measures as 'anti-trans' and reliant on sex testing and body policing.

The complexity of enforcing such bans has led to controversy, with historical precedents showcasing flawed methods like 'naked parades' in the 1960s. Only half of the states with similar laws define specific procedures, often using birth certificates, but some states rely on affidavits from stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)