Decoding the First Smartphone Decision for Kids: A Smart Parent's Guide

As the new school year commences, a crucial question occupies the minds of many parents: is the time right for their child to own a smartphone? This decision is often spurred by safety concerns related to travel and time spent alone after school, as well as the social pressure stemming from peers.

Research reveals that children's readiness, more than age, dictates appropriate phone ownership. Parents are advised to assess their child's responsibility with existing technology, adherence to family screen time guidelines, willingness to discuss online experiences, digital privacy understanding, and sound offline decision-making capabilities.

For those deemed ready, gradual smartphone introduction is suggested. Starting with basic devices for safety or a shared tablet for social interaction ensures a guided digital journey. Thoughtful progression to full smartphone access can help avoid conflicts and establish good digital habits, with open communication and boundary setting being essential.

(With inputs from agencies.)