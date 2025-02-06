Stars Shine Bright in New 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' Format

The eighth edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' (PPC) is making waves with a unique setup where students will connect with celebrities like Deepika Padukone and MC Mary Kom.

Prime Minister Modi's interaction with students at Sunder Nursery marks a departure from the traditional town hall format, emphasizing stress management and personal growth.

This year's PPC will include eight episodes offering life lessons from various personalities, encouraging students to navigate exams with confidence and ease.

