UGC Cracks Down on Non-Compliant Medical Colleges
The UGC has issued notices to 18 medical colleges across India for failing to adhere to anti-ragging regulations. These institutions did not obtain mandatory anti-ragging undertakings from students. The colleges must provide explanations within seven days or face potential penalties under the 2009 Anti-Ragging Regulations.
- Country:
- India
The University Grants Commission (UGC) has taken strict action against 18 medical colleges for failing to comply with anti-ragging regulations. Officials confirmed on Thursday that these colleges, spread across several states, did not secure the required anti-ragging undertakings from students, a key requirement of the 2009 regulations.
The institutions under scrutiny include two each in Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Assam, and Puducherry, alongside three in Andhra Pradesh and Bihar, and one each in Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal, and Uttar Pradesh. According to UGC Secretary Manish Joshi, the oversight poses a risk to student safety and contravenes the mandatory guidelines meant to curb ragging.
Colleges have been instructed to submit written explanations within a week, detailing how they plan to rectify their non-compliance. Failure to provide a satisfactory response could lead to penalties and further corrective actions as stipulated by the 2009 regulations, Joshi warned.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
U.S. and India Discuss Migration Amidst Trump's New Immigration Strategy
US and India discuss concerns about 'irregular immigration,' State Department says
Ads2Publish: Transforming Newspaper Ad Booking in India
Northeast India's Direct Selling Boom: Assam Leads with Rs 1,854 Crore Market
Indian Fishermen's Repatriation Highlights Ongoing Maritime Challenges