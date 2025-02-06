Left Menu

UGC Cracks Down on Non-Compliant Medical Colleges

The UGC has issued notices to 18 medical colleges across India for failing to adhere to anti-ragging regulations. These institutions did not obtain mandatory anti-ragging undertakings from students. The colleges must provide explanations within seven days or face potential penalties under the 2009 Anti-Ragging Regulations.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has taken strict action against 18 medical colleges for failing to comply with anti-ragging regulations. Officials confirmed on Thursday that these colleges, spread across several states, did not secure the required anti-ragging undertakings from students, a key requirement of the 2009 regulations.

The institutions under scrutiny include two each in Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Assam, and Puducherry, alongside three in Andhra Pradesh and Bihar, and one each in Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal, and Uttar Pradesh. According to UGC Secretary Manish Joshi, the oversight poses a risk to student safety and contravenes the mandatory guidelines meant to curb ragging.

Colleges have been instructed to submit written explanations within a week, detailing how they plan to rectify their non-compliance. Failure to provide a satisfactory response could lead to penalties and further corrective actions as stipulated by the 2009 regulations, Joshi warned.

