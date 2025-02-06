Tragedy Unfolds in Sweden: Inside the Orebro School Shooting

A mass shooting at an adult education center in Orebro, Sweden, has left 11 people dead, including the gunman, identified as 35-year-old Rickard Andersson. Swedish police stated that Andersson, who was possibly a student at the Risbergska adult education centre, acted alone in the brutal attack.

The assailant was found dead with multiple rifles and ammunition at the scene, suggesting he turned the weapon on himself. Police described arriving at a chaotic scene filled with smoke and despair, having to seek cover as they came under fire upon reaching the location five minutes post-alert.

The motive behind the attack remains unclear as investigations continue. With survivors speaking out about the terror they experienced, Swedish authorities face calls to tighten school security, sparking a national conversation about safety and gun control amid rising gang-related gun violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)