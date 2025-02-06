Left Menu

Tragedy Unfolds in Sweden: Inside the Orebro School Shooting

A deadly shooting at an adult education center in Sweden left 11 people dead, including the gunman. Police identified the suspect as Rickard Andersson, who may have been a student. Despite high gun ownership for hunting, Sweden was shocked by the brutality of this rare mass shooting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 20:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A mass shooting at an adult education center in Orebro, Sweden, has left 11 people dead, including the gunman, identified as 35-year-old Rickard Andersson. Swedish police stated that Andersson, who was possibly a student at the Risbergska adult education centre, acted alone in the brutal attack.

The assailant was found dead with multiple rifles and ammunition at the scene, suggesting he turned the weapon on himself. Police described arriving at a chaotic scene filled with smoke and despair, having to seek cover as they came under fire upon reaching the location five minutes post-alert.

The motive behind the attack remains unclear as investigations continue. With survivors speaking out about the terror they experienced, Swedish authorities face calls to tighten school security, sparking a national conversation about safety and gun control amid rising gang-related gun violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

