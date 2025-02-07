Delhi's Educational Institutions on Alert: Bomb Threat Hoaxes Unveiled

A bomb threat triggered alarms across prominent educational institutions in the Delhi-NCR region on Friday. Emails sent to St Stephen's College and two schools led to immediate deployment of bomb disposal units and dog squads.

The threats were dispatched to St Stephen's College, Ahlcon International School, and Noida's Shiv Nadar School. Fortunately, thorough investigations revealed these threats were hoaxes. No explosives were found, and authorities suspect student involvement.

In response to the hoaxes, both schools and the college temporarily closed to ensure safety. This incident highlights the acute need for fast and efficient security responses in educational environments.

