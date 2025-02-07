Left Menu

Delhi's Educational Institutions on Alert: Bomb Threat Hoaxes Unveiled

Several educational institutions in Delhi-NCR received bomb threats via email, causing a temporary closure as police and bomb squads were deployed for thorough checks. The threats, sent to St Stephen's College and two schools, were later deemed hoaxes, possibly linked to mischievous students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 10:29 IST
A bomb threat triggered alarms across prominent educational institutions in the Delhi-NCR region on Friday. Emails sent to St Stephen's College and two schools led to immediate deployment of bomb disposal units and dog squads.

The threats were dispatched to St Stephen's College, Ahlcon International School, and Noida's Shiv Nadar School. Fortunately, thorough investigations revealed these threats were hoaxes. No explosives were found, and authorities suspect student involvement.

In response to the hoaxes, both schools and the college temporarily closed to ensure safety. This incident highlights the acute need for fast and efficient security responses in educational environments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

