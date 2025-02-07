Empowering Future: HCI 2025 Paves Path for Global Education Innovation

Under the auspices of Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia is preparing for the second edition of the Human Capability Initiative (HCI) in April 2025. The event in Riyadh will coincide with the Education Global Exhibition (EDGEx), organized by the Saudi Ministry of Education.

HCI 2025 will emphasize themes of learning, belonging, and action, aiming to foster community development amid global changes. His Excellency Yousef bin Abdullah Al-Benyan highlighted the conference's role in developing human capabilities and expanding educational technologies, aligning with Saudi Vision 2030.

The initiative will bring together over 12,000 influential figures and more than 300 speakers to share insights. EDGEx will also spotlight technological advancements and facilitate international educational partnerships, promoting innovation across sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)