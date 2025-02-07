Karnataka Partners with University of Liverpool for Enhanced Academic and Research Collaboration

Karnataka has taken a significant leap in academic and research collaboration by signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the University of Liverpool. The agreement aims to bolster research, education cooperation, and joint initiatives between the state and the institution.

The MoU was signed with the presence of key figures, including Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and representatives from the University of Liverpool, solidifying the state's commitment to global partnerships.

This move precedes the upcoming 'Invest Karnataka 2025' event, showcasing the region's investment potential and emphasizing collaboration in education, research, and industry sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)