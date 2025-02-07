Left Menu

Karnataka Partners with University of Liverpool for Enhanced Academic and Research Collaboration

The Karnataka government has signed an MoU with the University of Liverpool, aiming to boost collaboration in research, education, and industry ties. This partnership, backed by notable dignitaries, seeks to enhance academic mobility, joint research initiatives, and reinforce Karnataka's position as a knowledge and technology hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-02-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 17:22 IST
Karnataka has taken a significant leap in academic and research collaboration by signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the University of Liverpool. The agreement aims to bolster research, education cooperation, and joint initiatives between the state and the institution.

The MoU was signed with the presence of key figures, including Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and representatives from the University of Liverpool, solidifying the state's commitment to global partnerships.

This move precedes the upcoming 'Invest Karnataka 2025' event, showcasing the region's investment potential and emphasizing collaboration in education, research, and industry sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

