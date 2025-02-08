Left Menu

Trump's Executive Order Casts Shadow on Diversity Research Funding

President Donald Trump's executive order halting diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives jeopardizes federally funded research. Researchers, including Kendra Dahmer, face uncertainty about the future of their work due to potential funding freezes. Universities and historically Black colleges struggle amid the administration's review of such grants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berkeley | Updated: 08-02-2025 11:09 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 11:09 IST
Trump's Executive Order Casts Shadow on Diversity Research Funding
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Trump administration's executive order targeting diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives has sparked concern among researchers reliant on federal funding. Kendra Dahmer, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of California, Berkeley, fears her research on intestinal parasites could be disrupted.

Despite initial chaos following the order, the National Institutes of Health and National Science Foundation have resumed releasing grants. However, uncertainty lingers, and universities grapple with potential impacts on policy and funding. Projects addressing vital health issues, such as HIV and malaria, face delays, raising alarm among scientists.

Historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) could be disproportionately affected, risking setbacks in their efforts to advance scientific research and support minority students. The executive order's implications on DEI-related initiatives signal challenging times ahead for impacted institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Samsung's Lee Acquitted: A Legal Saga Unfolds

Samsung's Lee Acquitted: A Legal Saga Unfolds

 Global
2
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
3
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
4
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025