Trump's Executive Order Casts Shadow on Diversity Research Funding
President Donald Trump's executive order halting diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives jeopardizes federally funded research. Researchers, including Kendra Dahmer, face uncertainty about the future of their work due to potential funding freezes. Universities and historically Black colleges struggle amid the administration's review of such grants.
The Trump administration's executive order targeting diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives has sparked concern among researchers reliant on federal funding. Kendra Dahmer, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of California, Berkeley, fears her research on intestinal parasites could be disrupted.
Despite initial chaos following the order, the National Institutes of Health and National Science Foundation have resumed releasing grants. However, uncertainty lingers, and universities grapple with potential impacts on policy and funding. Projects addressing vital health issues, such as HIV and malaria, face delays, raising alarm among scientists.
Historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) could be disproportionately affected, risking setbacks in their efforts to advance scientific research and support minority students. The executive order's implications on DEI-related initiatives signal challenging times ahead for impacted institutions.
