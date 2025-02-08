UNESCO Launches MasterClass Series in Pakistan: Exploring AI for Sustainable Development

UNESCO has officially launched its MasterClass Series in Pakistan, aimed at addressing critical national challenges and fostering knowledge-based societies through the promotion of information sharing and knowledge transfer. The inaugural episode, titled "Harnessing the Era of Artificial Intelligence for a Sustainable Future," successfully concluded with a strong turnout, reflecting growing interest in leveraging AI for socio-economic growth.

With strategic support from the Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan, the webinar attracted over 200 participants from academia, including faculty members and university students from more than 15 higher education institutions across the country. The session focused on Pakistan’s vision for integrating AI to drive socio-economic development, alongside discussions on the global ethical framework for AI.

The event commenced with context-setting remarks by Mr. Hamza Khan Swati, National Professional Officer (Communication and Information) at UNESCO Pakistan. He highlighted the transformative impact of AI on daily life and its potential for reshaping industries. Mr. Antony Kar Hung Tam, Officer-in-Charge, emphasized the importance of ethical and inclusive digital transformation, highlighting AI's role in global and national contexts.

Keynote Experts Highlight AI's Role in Public and National Sectors

Two distinguished keynote speakers provided expert insights:

Mr. Gustavo Fonseca Ribeiro, a specialist at UNESCO focusing on strengthening the capacities of civil servants and the judiciary in AI and Digital Transformation, discussed AI’s role in enhancing public sector service delivery. Dr. Aneel Salman, Chair of the National AI Policy at the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication, presented Pakistan’s strategic approach to national AI integration. He highlighted the rapid evolution of AI technologies and their profound impact on labor markets. Dr. Salman cited reports indicating that 44% of workers face skill disruptions due to AI-driven automation, emphasizing the importance of cognitive skills, creative thinking, and technology literacy for future employment.

Industry Impact and Key Takeaways

The session shed light on the growing demand for AI and big data expertise across various industries, including management, media, entertainment, health, education, hospitality, and IT services. Participants recognized AI as a transformative force for Pakistan’s future and stressed the need for:

An inclusive AI policy framework aligned with global ethical standards.

Knowledge transfer initiatives to deepen understanding of AI ethics and international norms.

Promotion of AI-driven innovation to boost socio-economic development.

UNESCO’s Commitment to AI Ethics and Education

In Pakistan, UNESCO continues to facilitate multi-stakeholder collaboration in line with global recommendations on the Ethics of AI, ensuring fundamental rights such as freedom of expression and access to information are upheld. The organization is actively involved in supporting policy interventions related to AI and is working on formulating comprehensive policy recommendations.

Furthermore, UNESCO is dedicated to enhancing the education sector by building the capacities of public school teachers to integrate AI into learning and assessment processes. This initiative aims to promote the ethical and effective use of AI in classrooms across Pakistan.

Future of the MasterClass Series

UNESCO plans to continue its MasterClass Series in Pakistan, providing ongoing opportunities for university students, educators, and professionals interested in AI and digital transformation to engage with experts and explore cutting-edge developments in the field.

Participants are encouraged to join future episodes of the MasterClass series to stay informed about AI’s role in shaping Pakistan’s sustainable future.