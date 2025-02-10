Kerala's Education Overhaul: Transforming Schools into Excellence Hubs

In a bid to boost public education, the Kerala government has unveiled the 'Comprehensive Quality Improvement' programme, a statewide initiative set to be implemented in the coming academic year.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty announced that the project's aim is to transform government schools into centers of excellence. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the scheme on February 18.

The program will focus on improving educational reform, upgrading technology in classrooms, and enhancing administrative efficiency. Public awareness campaigns will be rolled out to ensure community support, emphasizing free and equitable education as a legal right for students up to Class 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)