Inspiring Dialogues: Raipur Student's Experience with PM Modi

Yuktamukhi Sahu, a class 11 student from Raipur, shared her enriching experience of interacting with PM Modi during the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' programme. She noted Modi's warm approach and detailed responses to students' questions on handling exam stress and parental pressure on academic choices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 10-02-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 16:15 IST
interaction
  • Country:
  • India

Yuktamukhi Sahu, a 11th-grade student from a government school in Raipur, described her interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' programme as a memorable experience. Modi engaged the students with ease, addressing their concerns earnestly.

Students raised queries on coping with the stress of underperformance in exams. Sahu appreciated Modi's friendly demeanor and his thought-provoking response to her question on staying positive amidst disappointment, while he reiterated the importance of listening to and persuading parents regarding academic decisions.

Sahu, studying at Mayaram Surjan higher secondary school, felt such programmes were valuable for students, offering firsthand advice from experienced personalities. Her father, Gulabchand Sahu, expressed pride in his daughter's opportunity to converse with the prime minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

