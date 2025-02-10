Stress-Free Exam Success: Odisha CM's Advice to Students

In a bid to ease exam-related anxiety among students, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi urged students on Monday to prioritize preparation over results. Speaking at the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' event, Majhi stressed the importance of a balanced approach to studies and effective time management.

Majhi, who participated in Prime Minister Modi's education initiative at Unit-1 Government High School, emphasized that minor stress can be beneficial but cautioned against excessive anxiety. Drawing from personal experience as a former teacher, he highlighted: 'Hard work with confidence leads to success.'

With 168 students in attendance, the event also featured direct interactions with Majhi, where students sought advice on exam preparation. Majhi advised maintaining distance from electronic gadgets and utilising the 'Brahm Muhurat' for study, asserting that dedication to preparation guarantees success.

(With inputs from agencies.)