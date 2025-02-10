Left Menu

Stress-Free Exam Success: Odisha CM's Advice to Students

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi advised students to focus on exam preparation rather than results. Stress management, proper time usage, and adherence to teachers' advice were emphasized. Majhi's guidance came during the eighth edition of Prime Minister Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' program in Bhubaneswar.

Updated: 10-02-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 18:46 IST
Stress-Free Exam Success: Odisha CM's Advice to Students
In a bid to ease exam-related anxiety among students, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi urged students on Monday to prioritize preparation over results. Speaking at the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' event, Majhi stressed the importance of a balanced approach to studies and effective time management.

Majhi, who participated in Prime Minister Modi's education initiative at Unit-1 Government High School, emphasized that minor stress can be beneficial but cautioned against excessive anxiety. Drawing from personal experience as a former teacher, he highlighted: 'Hard work with confidence leads to success.'

With 168 students in attendance, the event also featured direct interactions with Majhi, where students sought advice on exam preparation. Majhi advised maintaining distance from electronic gadgets and utilising the 'Brahm Muhurat' for study, asserting that dedication to preparation guarantees success.

