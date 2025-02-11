Judge Blocks Trump Administration's NIH Funding Cuts

In a significant legal development, a U.S. judge has temporarily blocked the Trump administration's move to cut federal grant funding for research institutes. This decision came after Democratic attorneys general from 22 states filed a lawsuit challenging the National Institutes of Health's (NIH) decision to cap reimbursement rates for indirect research costs.

U.S. District Judge Angel Kelley, appointed by Democratic former President Joe Biden, presided over the case. The attorneys general, led by Massachusetts, Illinois, and Michigan, argued that the cuts, set to take effect immediately, would severely impact research institutions' operations. They claimed the NIH exceeded its authority and violated federal law.

The lawsuit cited the NIH's lack of proper authorization for the rate changes, highlighting the potential consequences like layoffs and research disruptions. With the Trump administration's proposal to cap rates at 15% from an average of 27-28%, the NIH estimated a $4 billion annual saving. The case will proceed with further arguments on February 21.

(With inputs from agencies.)