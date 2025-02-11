UGC Decentralizes Academic Journal Evaluation: A New Era of Research Autonomy

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has announced the cessation of the UGC-CARE list of journals, initiating a shift towards decentralized evaluation of research publications.

To foster independent decision-making, the UGC plans to introduce guidelines for faculty and students when selecting peer-reviewed journals.

Initially launched in 2018, the UGC-CARE list faced criticism for inefficiencies including delayed updates, opaque procedures, and inadvertent inclusion of predatory journals. It also raised concerns about its impact on Indian language journals and decision-making centralization.

The move is seen as a way to enhance academic freedom, allowing researchers the liberty to choose discipline-aligned journals without adhering to a centralized list. HEIs are now tasked with maintaining high research standards and preventing predatory journals, according to UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar.

This decision, approved after a recent Commission meeting, followed expert committee recommendations. The UGC now urges HEIs to develop their evaluation mechanisms for peer-reviewed journals, in line with global standards, thereby granting institutions enhanced flexibility in validating research quality.

(With inputs from agencies.)