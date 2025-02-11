UGC Decentralizes Academic Journal Evaluation: A New Era of Research Autonomy
The University Grants Commission (UGC) will discontinue the UGC-CARE list to decentralize research publication evaluation. This decision aims to enhance academic freedom, allowing institutions to develop their own journal assessment mechanisms and align with global standards while maintaining high research standards.
The University Grants Commission (UGC) has announced the cessation of the UGC-CARE list of journals, initiating a shift towards decentralized evaluation of research publications.
To foster independent decision-making, the UGC plans to introduce guidelines for faculty and students when selecting peer-reviewed journals.
Initially launched in 2018, the UGC-CARE list faced criticism for inefficiencies including delayed updates, opaque procedures, and inadvertent inclusion of predatory journals. It also raised concerns about its impact on Indian language journals and decision-making centralization.
The move is seen as a way to enhance academic freedom, allowing researchers the liberty to choose discipline-aligned journals without adhering to a centralized list. HEIs are now tasked with maintaining high research standards and preventing predatory journals, according to UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar.
This decision, approved after a recent Commission meeting, followed expert committee recommendations. The UGC now urges HEIs to develop their evaluation mechanisms for peer-reviewed journals, in line with global standards, thereby granting institutions enhanced flexibility in validating research quality.
