Kottayam Nursing College Ragging Case: Allegations and Investigations Unfold

The Kottayam Government Nursing College ragging case has sparked controversy with allegations of involvement by the Left student organisation, SFI. Authorities, including the Kerala Human Rights Commission, have initiated investigations. The accused students face serious charges under the Prohibition of Ragging Act and are currently in custody.

  • Country:
  • India

The Kottayam Government Nursing College has become the center of a serious ragging controversy, with charges against students allegedly linked to the Students Federation of India (SFI). The opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) asserts that the accused hold connections with this Left-affiliated student organisation.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Human Rights Commission has stepped in by ordering an investigation into the brutal incidents that have shocked the community. Health Minister Veena George and Higher Education Minister R Bindu have both vowed to impose stringent penalties on those found guilty.

Leaders from various student groups, including ABVP, KSU, and SFI, have demanded accountability, highlighting the increasing concerns over student safety on campus. As legal proceedings unfold, the incident has raised troubling questions about campus culture and the responsibility of educational institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

