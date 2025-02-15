St. Xavier’s University Kolkata: New Era in Legal Education Begins
St. Xavier’s University Kolkata announces a Master's programme in Law to begin next academic session, enhancing its legal education offerings. The launch coincides with the opening of a new academic building. Distinguished speakers emphasized the university’s commitment to justice and the importance of education in fostering equality.
St. Xavier's University Kolkata is set to enhance its legal education offerings with the introduction of a Master's programme in Law. Announced by University Vice-Chancellor Reverend Dr. John Felix Raj during the university's sixth convocation, the program will begin in the next academic session.
The announcement coincides with the construction of a new academic building, designed with state-of-the-art infrastructure, which will house the Xavier Law School's (XLS) latest academic addition, the LLM programme, commencing in the 2025-26 session. Raj highlighted the building as an ideal learning space for aspiring law students.
At the convocation, Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court, Justice I P Mukerji, urged graduates to uphold the principle of justice in their careers. Additionally, an honorary degree was presented to Dr. Govindasamy Viswanathan, who advocated for increased government spending on education to combat societal inequalities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
