Students Demand Justice: Uniting for Change in Serbia

A massive student-led protest erupted in Serbia's Kragujevac, demanding justice over a deadly railway disaster attributed to governmental corruption. The protest, joined by various community members, marks the biggest challenge to President Vucic’s regime. Demonstrators demand transparency and educational reforms amidst growing national unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-02-2025 00:05 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 00:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tens of thousands of students and their supporters gathered in the central Serbian city of Kragujevac, demanding justice over a railway tragedy that claimed 15 lives in Novi Sad three months ago. The protestors blame government corruption for the disaster, marking a significant uprising against President Aleksandar Vucic's government.

Braving freezing temperatures, participants traveled from across the country, uniting under a common cause. The demonstrators aimed to block a main city boulevard for 15 hours, symbolically honoring the victims, while calling for transparency and reforms. President Vucic, meanwhile, accused the protests of being a front to destabilize Serbia.

With ongoing daily demonstrations, student leaders demand the release of documents related to the collapse, accountability for those responsible, and an increase in the education budget. The movement continues to gather momentum, reflecting widespread dissatisfaction with the current administration's handling of corruption issues.

