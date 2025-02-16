Students Demand Justice: Uniting for Change in Serbia

Tens of thousands of students and their supporters gathered in the central Serbian city of Kragujevac, demanding justice over a railway tragedy that claimed 15 lives in Novi Sad three months ago. The protestors blame government corruption for the disaster, marking a significant uprising against President Aleksandar Vucic's government.

Braving freezing temperatures, participants traveled from across the country, uniting under a common cause. The demonstrators aimed to block a main city boulevard for 15 hours, symbolically honoring the victims, while calling for transparency and reforms. President Vucic, meanwhile, accused the protests of being a front to destabilize Serbia.

With ongoing daily demonstrations, student leaders demand the release of documents related to the collapse, accountability for those responsible, and an increase in the education budget. The movement continues to gather momentum, reflecting widespread dissatisfaction with the current administration's handling of corruption issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)