Smartphone Ban in Schools Worldwide: A Growing Trend Impacting Education

Across the globe, 79 education systems have implemented smartphone bans in schools to protect learning environments and student privacy. These measures reflect growing concerns about digital distractions and data privacy, with various countries introducing laws or policies while others reconsider their stance due to diverse stakeholder feedback.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 17:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

At least 79 education systems internationally have enforced bans on smartphones in schools, as countries around the world grapple with their potential impacts on learning and children's privacy. UNESCO's Global Education Monitoring (GEM) team reported that 60 systems enacted bans by 2023, with an additional 19 joining by 2024.

In contrast, India has yet to introduce specific laws or policies addressing smartphone usage in schools. Meanwhile, bans have become more stringent in places like Zhengzhou, China, while France has introduced a 'digital break' in lower secondary schools. However, Saudi Arabia reversed its ban following opposition from disability groups citing medical needs.

In the U.S., 20 states have introduced varying school phone regulations. Some opt to provide guidelines, leaving detailed policy-making to local schools. These initiatives aim to mitigate classroom distractions, as evidenced by studies linking smartphone presence to decreased learning outcomes, citing Belgium, Spain, and the U.K. as examples where bans improved educational results.

(With inputs from agencies.)

